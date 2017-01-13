In Reagan Country, change brings complex outlook on Trump
Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen, right, and her father, Son Van Nguyen, 76, pose for a photo in the Little Saigon area of Westminster, Calif. WESTMINSTER, Calif.>> The week after Donald Trump was elected president, Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen and two dozen other Vietnamese-Americans active in liberal causes gathered in a circle of folding chairs, consoling one another about an America almost beyond comprehension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Ur daddy
|1,177
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|6 hr
|Westminster
|76
|free hotel room and bed for female
|8 hr
|Casper
|4
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|Casper
|99
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|12 hr
|Casper
|117
|The Korean community takes root in Buena Park (Oct '13)
|Mon
|Bigdick Whitey
|10
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC