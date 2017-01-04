Huntington Beach real estate agent ch...

Huntington Beach real estate agent charged in New Year's Day double slaying

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A real estate agent was charged with arson and murder Wednesday in connection with the slayings of two women and a house fire in Westminster on New Year's Day, according to court records. Christopher Ken Ireland, 37, faces two counts of murder and one count of arson, according to an Orange County Superior Court criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... 20 hr mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... 21 hr mar 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Tue JOE MAMA 589
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Tue Casper bp dms clicka 155
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Tue Rene Rio 9
News 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change... Tue mar 1
News Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 10
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC