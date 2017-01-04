Huntington Beach real estate agent charged in New Year's Day double slaying
A real estate agent was charged with arson and murder Wednesday in connection with the slayings of two women and a house fire in Westminster on New Year's Day, according to court records. Christopher Ken Ireland, 37, faces two counts of murder and one count of arson, according to an Orange County Superior Court criminal complaint.
