Flower Festival starts blooming in Li...

Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigon on Friday

There are 1 comment on the The Orange County Register story from Tuesday Jan 3, titled Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigon on Friday. In it, The Orange County Register reports that:

A vendor gets a floral arrangement prepared for the Flower Festival at the Asian Garden Mall in Westminster in 2015. A few of the many different orchids for sale at the Tuyet's Orchids booth at the Asian Garden Mall's Flower Festival in Westminster last year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mar

United States

#1 Tuesday
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driverÂ’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 7 hr Chico 93
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) 14 hr Carlos 2
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song 16 hr james wiliams 1
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Tue mar 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 3 JOE MAMA 589
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Jan 3 Casper bp dms clicka 155
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Jan 3 Rene Rio 9
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,150

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC