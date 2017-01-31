Firefighters put out fire at mobile home in Westminster
A fire completely destroyed a mobile home inside the Kensington Garden mobile home park in the 9800 block of Bolsa Avenue around 1:46 a.m. in Westminster on Tuesday. Firefighters mop up after a fire completely destroyed a mobile home inside the Kensington Garden mobile home park in the 9800 block of Bolsa Avenue around 1:46 a.m. in Westminster on Tuesday.
