Dunkin' Donuts thanked for 'investing in our hometown'
Local dignitaries joined the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and members of Dunkin' Donuts' franchise for a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday at the Tehachapi location. Michelle Vance, economic development coordinator for the City of Tehachapi, accepted a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Veterans' Collaborative Services from Matt Higgins of Frontier Restaurant Group.
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|6 hr
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|Ssk
|1,182
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|10 hr
|18street
|119
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Green light free
|600
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|AnaheimES
|104
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Wed
|Westminster
|79
