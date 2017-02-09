BRAINIAC: Westminster, Marina offer unique AP classes
There's not much Brainiac enjoys more than stories about smart kids, so it warmed the cockles of our heart to hear that Garden Grove High School will join a prestigious list of high schools around the world this fall in offering one of the fanciest diplomas a teenager can get. It's called the Advanced Placement Capstone and only 1,000 or so high schools around the world and apparently only three others in Orange County offer it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paul F Spann CPA
|9 hr
|JPB
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|4,842
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|10
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Feb 6
|Ssk lil snuffy
|173
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14)
|Feb 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC