BRAINIAC: Westminster, Marina offer u...

BRAINIAC: Westminster, Marina offer unique AP classes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Orange County Register

There's not much Brainiac enjoys more than stories about smart kids, so it warmed the cockles of our heart to hear that Garden Grove High School will join a prestigious list of high schools around the world this fall in offering one of the fanciest diplomas a teenager can get. It's called the Advanced Placement Capstone and only 1,000 or so high schools around the world and apparently only three others in Orange County offer it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Paul F Spann CPA 9 hr JPB 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 11 hr Well Well 4,842
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Tue ThomasA 10
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Feb 6 Ssk lil snuffy 173
News Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15) Feb 6 Hiker Phart 23
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Feb 5 tellinitlikeitis 5
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC