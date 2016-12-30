uBreakiFix Expands in Orange County, Opens New Westminster Store at Huntington Beach
Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage , software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 270 stores across North America. uBreakiFix Westminster is the second location for owners Sid Kato, Mark Weber, Mark Snyder, and Tom Snyder, all of whom also own uBreakiFix Santa Ana.
