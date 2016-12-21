Third suspect arrested in Santa Ana cafe robbery
Marc Louis Gold of Fountain Valley, 21, was arrested at his home and booked on suspicion of robbery, according to Santa Ana police. Gold was considered the alleged mastermind of a robbery that involved two 17-year-old boys, whose names were not released because of their age, according to Santa Ana police Cpl.
