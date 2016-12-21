'Shop With a Cop' in Huntington Beach brings smiles and Christmas cheer

Officer R. Chen helps Kiera Wolfe with her Christmas shopping as students from the Ocean View, Huntington Beach City and Westminster school districts went on a $200 shopping spree at Target with help from members of the Huntington Beach Police at the second Shop With A Cop event Wednesday morning. Jonathan Salib asks officer J. Schloss about an item on the shelf as students from the Ocean View, Huntington Beach City and Westminster school districts went on a $200 shopping spree at Target helped by members of the Huntington Beach Police at the second Shop With A Cop event Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.