Poker player gets 8 years for robbing casino customers
LONG BEACH An aspiring professional poker player was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and eight months in state prison for following women, including one from Westminster, home from two casinos and robbing them. Dominick Blair Roberson, 27, of Paramount, was convicted Oct. 31 of four counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the series of follow-home robberies -- most of which occurred in October 2015.
