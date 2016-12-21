Most Influential 2016: Marian Kim-Phelps
Marian Kim-Phelps is superintendent of the Westminster School District. Kim-Phelps is praised for improving technology in the classroom and programs for English-learners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|19 hr
|Starfish Primo
|5
|Gross Miscarriage of justice
|20 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Dec 28
|WSA
|587
|Trump should uphold DACA
|Dec 27
|Brian_G
|7
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Dec 23
|Esbp
|154
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is...
|Sep '16
|shawn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC