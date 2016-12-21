Man pleads not guilty in Garden Grove car chase

GARDEN GROVE A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of leading police on a chase in Garden Grove that ended when he bailed from the moving vehicle and tried to run away. Guillermo William Garcia Jr. of Westminster pleaded not guilty to evading police, car theft and driving in the opposite direction of traffic during a police pursuit, all felonies, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and hit-and-run with property damage.

