Home Instead Senior Care: Taking care of the caregivers

Caregiving can be an exhausting, thankless job, but at Home Instead Senior Care, new owners Nick and Veronica Singh value taking good care of their employees through appreciation, flexibility and first-hand knowledge of the tasks they do. In March, the Singhs took over the franchise in Costa Mesa; it serves older adults in Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Westminster and Santa Ana.

