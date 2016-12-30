300a and Counting! Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs Milestone Liver Transplant
Father donates liver tissue to save son's life, and the family gets a visit from CHLA's first-ever living donor liver patient, now all grown up Top: Lydia Hand as an infant post-transplant in 1998, with her mother, grandmother and liver transplant team. Bottom: Baby Donovan Daniels and his parents post-transplant in 2016, joined by doctors and Lydia, now 18. of Westminster may not understand for some time just how serious his medical condition, biliary atresia, really is.
