Centerstage Dance Studio Celebrates 3...

Centerstage Dance Studio Celebrates 30 Years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Emma Bishop has taught thousands of students and directed countless performances at Centerstage Dance Studio in Westfield over the past 30 years, but the story goes back much further both in terms of her personal life and her connection to the building itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crazy lady in Brocton. 3 hr lindatwin 5
Should residents boycott W main st business? 18 hr View 28
Brocton dislikes disabled kids. Tue Sue 2
Wozniak Tue Mama Bear 15
Review: Papa's Restaurant (Aug '12) Jul 2 Bill 35
News Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16) Jun 29 Beer lover 3
"landscape" Jun 29 Ken Bone 1
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC