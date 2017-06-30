Area police a " July 1

These charges stemmed from a reported incident which had occurred at 64 Central Ave. in Brocton in July 2016 in which Carrizales was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin and also marijuana. He was picked up at a residence on Route 380 in Stockton and arraigned in Portland Town Court, with bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.