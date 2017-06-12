Two car accident sends one to the hospital
OBSERVER Photo by Dan Kohler The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Stockton Fire Department were called to a two-car accident on Route 380 in Stockton Thursday around 5:45 p.m. The accident, which occurred near 6399 Route 380, was a result of Alvin D. Cupp, 37, of Mayville turning into the vehicle operated by John L. Mosher, 39, of Sinclairville, who was attempting to pass, according to a sheriff's report. Barbara Houser, 30, of Westfield and a 16-year-old female were passengers in the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westfield family physicians
|2 hr
|I feel your pain
|9
|Wozniak
|Wed
|lindatwin
|13
|rcs
|Wed
|beenpatient
|9
|What is the dirt on Martha (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Dirt expert
|29
|the people of ripley ny getting screwed again w... (Feb '13)
|Jun 13
|beenpatient
|22
|Hector Camacho J.R
|Jun 8
|BanditSlayer
|4
|Nathan Hull
|Jun 2
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC