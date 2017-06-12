Two car accident sends one to the hospital

OBSERVER Photo by Dan Kohler The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Stockton Fire Department were called to a two-car accident on Route 380 in Stockton Thursday around 5:45 p.m. The accident, which occurred near 6399 Route 380, was a result of Alvin D. Cupp, 37, of Mayville turning into the vehicle operated by John L. Mosher, 39, of Sinclairville, who was attempting to pass, according to a sheriff's report. Barbara Houser, 30, of Westfield and a 16-year-old female were passengers in the accident.

