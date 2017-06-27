Ripley officials discuss progress for water, sewer projects, other items
The archeological study for Sewer District 2 is done and submitted, town board members learned from Supervisor Doug Bowen at their meeting earlier this month. Bowen and Ripley councilmembers have experienced several frustrations and delays in their efforts to bring the water and sewer projects to completion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Petus
|2
|Review: Papa's Restaurant (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|Petus
|33
|"landscape"
|9 hr
|Ken Bone
|1
|Westfield loses to Ripley again (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|Dothedougie
|2
|Trailer park
|16 hr
|robbie
|2
|Narcan training July 12 (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|root
|3
|Opioid overdose training set for April 16 in Ri... (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|root
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC