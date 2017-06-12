Pets die, residents safe after fire

The residents at 7578 Martin Wright Road, Westfield, came home to one of the worst scenarios Thursday afternoon - their house was on fire and their pets were trapped inside. Firefighters were called to the single-family home near the intersection with Allen Road around 3:30 p.m. According to Westfield Fire Department Spokesperson Tom Tarpley, no one was home when the fire was discovered and the residents were able to let out their three cats.

