Pets die, residents safe after fire

The residents at 7578 Martin Wright Road, Westfield, came home to one of the worst scenarios Thursday afternoon - their house was on fire and their pets were trapped inside. Firefighters were called to the single-family home near the intersection with Allen Road around 3:30 p.m. According to Westfield Fire Department Spokesperson Tom Tarpley, no one was home when the fire was discovered and the residents were able to let out their three cats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.