Patterson Library presenting a special summer reading magic show open to the community
Patterson Library is hosting a professional summer reading magic show, open to the community, today at 11:15 a.m., at the library, located at 40 S. Portage St., Westfield. The magic show, presented by professional magician Cris Johnson, will feature music, age-appropriate humor, fun magic, audience participation, and more.
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should residents boycott W main st business?
|7 hr
|View
|21
|Review: Papa's Restaurant (Aug '12)
|14 hr
|View
|34
|Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Beer lover
|3
|"landscape"
|Jun 29
|Ken Bone
|1
|Westfield loses to Ripley again (Apr '13)
|Jun 28
|Dothedougie
|2
|Trailer park
|Jun 28
|robbie
|2
|Narcan training July 12 (Jul '16)
|Jun 28
|root
|3
