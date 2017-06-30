Patterson Library presenting a specia...

Patterson Library presenting a special summer reading magic show open to the community

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Observer

Patterson Library is hosting a professional summer reading magic show, open to the community, today at 11:15 a.m., at the library, located at 40 S. Portage St., Westfield. The magic show, presented by professional magician Cris Johnson, will feature music, age-appropriate humor, fun magic, audience participation, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should residents boycott W main st business? 7 hr View 21
Review: Papa's Restaurant (Aug '12) 14 hr View 34
News Seven Sins Brewery To Hold Grand Opening (Jul '16) Thu Beer lover 3
"landscape" Jun 29 Ken Bone 1
Westfield loses to Ripley again (Apr '13) Jun 28 Dothedougie 2
Trailer park Jun 28 robbie 2
News Narcan training July 12 (Jul '16) Jun 28 root 3
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Hong Kong
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,753 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC