History Comes Alive In Westfield In Civil War Reenactment
Rebel soldiers take on the 9th New York Cavalry in the "Standing Ground: a Civil War Living History" event in Westfield's Moore Park Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
