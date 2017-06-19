History Comes Alive In Westfield In C...

History Comes Alive In Westfield In Civil War Reenactment

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Rebel soldiers take on the 9th New York Cavalry in the "Standing Ground: a Civil War Living History" event in Westfield's Moore Park Saturday.

