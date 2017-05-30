Fredonia man offers reward for missing photos

OBSERVERa SPhoto by Amandaa SDedie From right to left, David Matteson's sister-in-law Cynthia, nephew Chad, brother Gary and mother Marcia passed away after a tragic car accident in 1982. Thirty-five years later, Matteson has found that the portraits of Chad and Cynthia have been stolen off the family cemetery stone.

