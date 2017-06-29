Body of missing man found

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Observer

On Wednesday at about 3 p.m. the Westfield Police Department was called to a location off Bourne Street in the village of Westfield. Upon arrival, a body was discovered in a wooded area by the railroad tracks.

