Taxes kept in check in 2017-18 school budget proposals
Voters going to the polls on Tuesday to vote on school budgets won't have large tax levy increases on the ballot - though the amount of money districts propose to spend is another matter entirely. Spending on school budgets increased an average of 3.75 percent among school districts in the area while tax levies increased an average of 1.04 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Hull
|3 hr
|curious
|1
|rcs
|3 hr
|Not terry
|4
|Trailer park
|14 hr
|Bandeau
|1
|Hector Camacho J.R
|Thu
|Why
|3
|Matt jaynes
|Thu
|SkinnyMinny
|13
|Route 20 water line extension
|May 28
|Westfield first
|3
|Review: Papa's Restaurant (Aug '12)
|May 28
|Confused
|32
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC