Taxes kept in check in 2017-18 school budget proposals

Saturday May 13

Voters going to the polls on Tuesday to vote on school budgets won't have large tax levy increases on the ballot - though the amount of money districts propose to spend is another matter entirely. Spending on school budgets increased an average of 3.75 percent among school districts in the area while tax levies increased an average of 1.04 percent.

