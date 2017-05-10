Submitted Photo: Pictured is Eason Hall during a previous Vintage Book & Paper Show.

The 2017 Vintage Book and Paper Show & Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westfield's Eason Hall on Saturday, May 6 and features a room full of dealers. Presented by the Chautauqua County Historical Society and organized by CCHS trustee and show chairman Bob Johnston, the Book and Paper Show will feature more than 20 different dealers on hand selling vintage and rare books, historic maps, old photographs, postcards, posters, sports memorabilia, and much more.

