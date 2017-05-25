Notebook - May 11

Friday May 12 Read more: Observer

The town of Hanover will hold a special meeting and public hearing on May 15 at town hall at 7 p.m. for the purpose of the resolution of the establishment of a Forestville Fire District. Residents encouraged to attend.

