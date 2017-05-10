Lima man charged with assaulting Westfield fire chief
Justin R. Cogswell, 33, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief after an assault on Jerry Ruch, on March 18. At about 10:50 p.m., the Westfield Police Department was called to the Loyal Order Of Moose at 19 Clinton St. in Westfield for an assault victim. Allegedly, there was an altercation where Ruch was struck over the head several times with a beer bottle.
