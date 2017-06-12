Fredonia Chamber of Commerce's Attic & Seller Days planned

Attic & Seller Days will be held by the Fredonia Chamber of Commerce June 2, 3 and 4. The annual highway yard sale event is approximately 20 miles long and consists primarily of community yard sales held in the participating towns of Dunkirk, Fredonia and Westfield. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register sales at Pucci's Carpet One Furniture & Bedding, 112 W. Main St., Fredonia and Sir PrintsAlot, 1 Park Place, Fredonia during normal business hours.

