Fredonia Chamber of Commerce's Attic ...

Fredonia Chamber of Commerce's Attic & Seller Days planned

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Observer

Attic & Seller Days will be held by the Fredonia Chamber of Commerce June 2, 3 and 4. The annual highway yard sale event is approximately 20 miles long and consists primarily of community yard sales held in the participating towns of Dunkirk, Fredonia and Westfield. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register sales at Pucci's Carpet One Furniture & Bedding, 112 W. Main St., Fredonia and Sir PrintsAlot, 1 Park Place, Fredonia during normal business hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westfield family physicians Fri american 10
Wozniak Jun 14 lindatwin 13
rcs Jun 14 beenpatient 9
What is the dirt on Martha (Sep '15) Jun 13 Dirt expert 29
the people of ripley ny getting screwed again w... (Feb '13) Jun 13 beenpatient 22
Hector Camacho J.R Jun 8 BanditSlayer 4
Nathan Hull Jun 2 curious 1
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at June 18 at 1:35PM EDT

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC