For the Record

Top shooters for Westfield were Kent Knopp 49, Randy Lineman 44, Mike Dumlus 43, Matt Tutmaher 43, Tom Tutmaher 43, Mike Cluchey 42 and Butch Ficarra 42. High lady, Rose Corbran 42, Sub Jr. , Connor Utegg, Sub Jr. Lady Kaitlyn Matenic 26. Jr. Matt Tutmaher 43, Jr. Lady, none, Sub Vet, none Vet., Kelly Brown 38, Sr. Vet., none, Superset Sr. Vet. Mike Cluchey.

