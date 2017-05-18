Dunkirk and Westfield love animal babies
Submitted Photo: From left: Eleanor Weise, Rosella Potkovick and Lynette Nowak pet one of the baby bunnies that Mike Morton brought to Chautauqua Adult Day Services site in Dunkirk during the annual visit. Mike Morton recently brought animal babies to the Dunkirk site of Chautauqua Adult Day Services.
