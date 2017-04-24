Westfield Republicans set to meet May 12

The Westfield Republican Committee will be holding its annual meet the candidates fundraiser on Friday May 12 at Noble Winery, 8630 Hardscrabble Road, in Westfield from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. State Sen. Cathy Young will be our featured speaker at this year's event. Young will speak concerning the recently adopted state budget, and other issues from Albany which affect Westfield and Chautauqua County.

