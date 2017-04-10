Westfield-Mayville Rotary Club honors Students of the Month
Submitted Photo At its March 21 meeting, the Rotary Club of Westfield-Mayville recognized Madison Dudley of Chautauqua Lake Central School, Sydnee Abele of Westfield Academy and Central School, Kasen Jewell of Brocton Central School and Thomas Johnston, also of Brocton Central School as "Scholars of the Month." recognition to four seniors from area high schools at its club meeting held at The Parkview in Westfield.
