Vegetarian Society to meet Wednesday
The Chautauqua County Vegetarian-Vegan Society will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the YWCA, 58 S. Portage St., Westfield. Mike Leach of Sherman will speak on This is a dietary regimen that reduces calorie intake without incurring either malnutrition or a reduction in essential nutrients.
