Vegetarian Society to meet Wednesday

Vegetarian Society to meet Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Observer

The Chautauqua County Vegetarian-Vegan Society will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the YWCA, 58 S. Portage St., Westfield. Mike Leach of Sherman will speak on This is a dietary regimen that reduces calorie intake without incurring either malnutrition or a reduction in essential nutrients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BCS School Board May 1 Concerned Taxpayer 4
Do you vote in local elections? May 1 Bob 6
Pain meds Apr 30 Lol 12
Judge David Foley Apr 28 Abc 2
the people of ripley ny getting screwed again w... (Feb '13) Apr 28 Cassadaga 6
william hepfner Apr 26 Enigma 7
the book is out (Apr '16) Apr 25 Tom Nellis 24
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC