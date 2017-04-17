Two found with drugs after driving wr...

Two found with drugs after driving wrong way down one-way street

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Observer

Two men were found with drugs after being observed driving the wrong way down Colombus Avenue, a one-way street, by Dunkirk Police around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The officer stopped the vehicle driven by Eric D. Fellows, 26, of Westfield near E. Fifth Street and it was allegedly found his license had been suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you vote in local elections? 11 hr Dunbar 5
kyle cunningham Sat CEC 2
william hepfner Apr 14 Boo boo 6
Brianna Jaynes (Oct '16) Apr 11 Briiiiii 13
Pain meds Apr 11 victor rivera 10
secret 'relationship', not so secret Apr 11 Shelli 3
meth lab???? (Oct '11) Apr 10 YMG121990 8
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC