Two found with drugs after driving wrong way down one-way street
Two men were found with drugs after being observed driving the wrong way down Colombus Avenue, a one-way street, by Dunkirk Police around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The officer stopped the vehicle driven by Eric D. Fellows, 26, of Westfield near E. Fifth Street and it was allegedly found his license had been suspended.
