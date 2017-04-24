Octagon Gallery art exhibit underway

Submitted Photo: The Patterson Library Octagon Gallery in Westfield is presenting Sara Baker Michalak and Jeannette McDunnah in "De/Recomposition" until May 12. "All of us see things - naturally occurring things and human made things. As artists, what we see becomes internalized, then shaped by our own interpretations and creative processing: initial visual impressions are deconstructed, in a sense, then recomposed in ways that reflect our individual experiences.

