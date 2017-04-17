Mayville Adopts Budget, Approves New ...

Mayville Adopts Budget, Approves New Fire Chief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The budget as approved details a tax levy, or the amount raised by taxes, to be $728,698 for the period beginning June 1 and going through May 31, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you vote in local elections? 11 hr Dunbar 5
kyle cunningham Sat CEC 2
william hepfner Apr 14 Boo boo 6
Brianna Jaynes (Oct '16) Apr 11 Briiiiii 13
Pain meds Apr 11 victor rivera 10
secret 'relationship', not so secret Apr 11 Shelli 3
meth lab???? (Oct '11) Apr 10 YMG121990 8
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC