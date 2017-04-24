Mayville adopts budget, approves new fire chief
Village officials in Mayville recently adopted their 2017-18 budget following no comments from the public at the monthly meeting. The budget as approved details a tax levy, or the amount raised by taxes, to be $728,698 for the period beginning June 1 and going through May 31, 2018.
