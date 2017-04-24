Erie TV to produce - Our Town Mayville-Westfield'

Do you have a great story to tell about living or working in the Mayville or Westfield region? The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and its Community Chambers in Mayville-Chautauqua and Westfield-Barcelona are working with WQLN-TV in Erie, Pa., to help bring people together for is a video scrapbook of the people, places, and happenings in a community as seen through the eyes of its residents. Community members will collect video footage and still photos to showcase their stories, and then talk about those topics with a WQLN producer in a casual on-camera interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.