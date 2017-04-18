Crews respond to garage fire early Monday
Arriving on the scene around 3 a.m., Brocton Fire Chief Phil Gerace said the garage was beyond repair, but his crew, along with Portland and Stockton fire departments, did a good job containing it so there was minimal damage to the nearby home. "It was a total loss, but the fire only got the house a little.
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BCS School Board
|5 hr
|Concerned Taxpayer
|1
|Question
|Wed
|Big Al
|4
|Murder victim was stabbed (Dec '07)
|Apr 19
|Mouring Mom
|35
|Sam Vilafrank? (Jul '15)
|Apr 18
|grossm1475
|3
|Brittany Pryll
|Apr 18
|Boom
|1
|Do you vote in local elections?
|Apr 17
|Dunbar
|5
|kyle cunningham
|Apr 15
|CEC
|2
