Crews respond to garage fire early Monday

Crews respond to garage fire early Monday

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Observer

Arriving on the scene around 3 a.m., Brocton Fire Chief Phil Gerace said the garage was beyond repair, but his crew, along with Portland and Stockton fire departments, did a good job containing it so there was minimal damage to the nearby home. "It was a total loss, but the fire only got the house a little.

