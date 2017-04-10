CCHS annual meeting will focus on McC...

CCHS annual meeting will focus on McClurg Museum

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Observer

Image courtesy of the Chautauqua County Historical Society The McClurg Museum in Westfield will be the focus of a presentation by John Paul Wolfe, museum curator, during the Chautauqua County Historical Society's annual meeting scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at the Westfield Methodist Church. WESTFIELD - The Chautauqua County Historical Society will hold its 2017 annual meeting on Saturday, April 22 at the Westfield Methodist Church in Westfield.

