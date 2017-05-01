Barbecue and bidding at May 13 Rotary club auction

As the smoky goodness of freshly barbecued Chiavetta's chicken wafts through the air, the animated banter of Auctioneer David Brown will begin the bidding during the live auction at the Rotary Club of Westfield-Mayville's Chicken BBQ & Auction on Saturday, May 13 at Eason Hall, 23 Elm St., in Westfield. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinners will be served from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the live and silent auctions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.