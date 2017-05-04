Approval given for Westfield retail s...

Approval given for Westfield retail space

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Observer

The Westfield Town Board recently approved a special usage permit by unanimous decision for Julie Travis, who plans to open a shop and vacation rental space at 7803 N. Portage St. in Barcelona. At the March meeting, Bauer expressed concern during the hearing.

