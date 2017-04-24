A working Legislature, by George

A working Legislature, by George

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Observer

Less than 10 years ago, the Chautauqua County Legislature seemed a lot more like Dysfunction Junction than a group of local elected officials working to better a region where we live. It was a contentious gathering of 25 members, many who consistently voted party lines and would have rather muddy an issue than make sense of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the book is out (Apr '16) 5 hr Tom Nellis 24
Question 12 hr john coe 5
Brittany Pryll Sun Appalled 2
BCS School Board Apr 21 Concerned Taxpayer 1
News Murder victim was stabbed (Dec '07) Apr 19 Mouring Mom 35
Sam Vilafrank? (Jul '15) Apr 18 grossm1475 3
Do you vote in local elections? Apr 17 Dunbar 5
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC