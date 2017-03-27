Westfield's smart screens to serve up...

Westfield's smart screens to serve up customized offers to mall shoppers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Chain Store Age

State-of-the-art digital screens that can identify demographic information of passersby and pitch them personalized offers from brands are making their way into Westfield malls in top DMAs. Employing a proprietary suite of technologies, the six-foot-tall, high-definition screens scan passersby and - apparently through smartphone data and facial imaging - determine their demographic profiles to serve them customized ads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dennis Lutes announces candidacy for Westfield ... 29 min Big al 10
News Brocton man charged with meth possession in tra... 2 hr Amanda 5
Tiffany Leigh Edwards 6 hr Karma 1
sw 7 hr white goat 1
News Area Police Reports (Aug '13) Mar 26 walkingalone 14
westfield car dealership closes Mar 23 Confused 31
Brianna Jaynes Mar 22 Think about it 12
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC