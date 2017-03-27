Westfield's smart screens to serve up customized offers to mall shoppers

State-of-the-art digital screens that can identify demographic information of passersby and pitch them personalized offers from brands are making their way into Westfield malls in top DMAs. Employing a proprietary suite of technologies, the six-foot-tall, high-definition screens scan passersby and - apparently through smartphone data and facial imaging - determine their demographic profiles to serve them customized ads.

