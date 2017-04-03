Westfield's Donald Dowling publishes first novel
Submitted Photo: Westfield resident Donald Dowling holds a copy of his first novel, "The Gold of Vanishing Creek." He shared his experience about writing this book and also autographed copies of it during the March 28 meeting of the Rotary Club of Westfield-Mayville at The Parkview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges
|Fri
|Funny
|22
|the book is out (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Blue
|23
|Dennis Lutes announces candidacy for Westfield ...
|Apr 6
|Doornob
|29
|Large fight in Westfield (Jan '10)
|Apr 5
|Ribs
|52
|Westfield Pair Jailed For Producing Meth In Apa...
|Apr 4
|Wondet
|4
|secret 'relationship', not so secret
|Apr 4
|barby
|2
|Ywca
|Apr 3
|Yep
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC