Westfield's Donald Dowling publishes first novel

Friday Mar 31

Submitted Photo: Westfield resident Donald Dowling holds a copy of his first novel, "The Gold of Vanishing Creek." He shared his experience about writing this book and also autographed copies of it during the March 28 meeting of the Rotary Club of Westfield-Mayville at The Parkview.

