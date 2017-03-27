Westfield Town Board OKs annual license agreement regarding lightouse
The Westfield Town Board approved entering into an annual license agreement with New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation regarding use of the Barcelona Lighthouse and Keeper's Cottage at its March meeting. The state owns the Lighthouse and Keeper's Cottage while the town of Westfield owns the adjoining property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dennis Lutes announces candidacy for Westfield ...
|28 min
|Big al
|10
|Brocton man charged with meth possession in tra...
|2 hr
|Amanda
|5
|Tiffany Leigh Edwards
|6 hr
|Karma
|1
|sw
|7 hr
|white goat
|1
|Area Police Reports (Aug '13)
|Mar 26
|walkingalone
|14
|westfield car dealership closes
|Mar 23
|Confused
|31
|Brianna Jaynes
|Mar 22
|Think about it
|12
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC