Westfield Farmers' and Artisans' Mark...

Westfield Farmers' and Artisans' Market accepting vendor applications

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Observer

The robust summer outdoor market takes place in the heart of the village of Westfield at the intersection of Routes 394 and 20 in Moore Park, minutes from Thruway exit 60 . The market is known for its quaint park setting, offering fresh, locally produced food, arts, hand-crafted items and local Chautauqua County Amish community goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dennis Lutes announces candidacy for Westfield ... 9 hr Westfield voter 2
Dollar store Mon barby 2
Hamilton Mansion for sale (Mar '14) Mar 12 Ginostef 46
New Manhunt and School Lockdown (Nov '07) Mar 11 american 5
Do westfield taxpayers need the police department? Mar 11 Rez 4
New Dollar General store opening? Mar 7 Stahlman 3
Are there Forum issues? (Aug '06) Mar 6 Guiniss schminiss 11
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at March 14 at 9:44PM EDT

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC