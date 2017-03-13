Westfield Farmers' and Artisans' Market accepting vendor applications
The robust summer outdoor market takes place in the heart of the village of Westfield at the intersection of Routes 394 and 20 in Moore Park, minutes from Thruway exit 60 . The market is known for its quaint park setting, offering fresh, locally produced food, arts, hand-crafted items and local Chautauqua County Amish community goods.
