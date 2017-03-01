Vigil Held for Teen Girl Struck, Killed by State Trooper
A freshman at a New Jersey high school was struck and killed by a state trooper over the weekend. Mourners gathered at a vigil Sunday night to remember her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sandie evans
|Sat
|dan darling ex
|5
|Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges
|Mar 2
|In the know
|20
|ambit energy (May '15)
|Mar 1
|Bro
|19
|while your at work
|Mar 1
|CuriousGuy
|4
|Tap room
|Feb 28
|Josh Eppinger
|4
|Westfield electric rates going up
|Feb 28
|Das Shucker
|7
|Do westfield taxpayers need the police department?
|Feb 28
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC