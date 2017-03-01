Vigil Held for Teen Girl Struck, Kill...

Vigil Held for Teen Girl Struck, Killed by State Trooper

A freshman at a New Jersey high school was struck and killed by a state trooper over the weekend. Mourners gathered at a vigil Sunday night to remember her.

