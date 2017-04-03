Two charged in Westfield meth lab

Beginning in earlier this month, based on citizen complaints, the Westfield Police and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force began an investigation into the production of methamphetamine by occupants of an apartment at 63 S. Portage St. in the village. Authorities had been alerted to a strong odor of chemicals coming from the location and other activity of the tenants of this location associated with the production of methamphetamine.

