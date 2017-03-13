Finding something to do

Finding something to do

Saturday Mar 11

An Italianate house constructed about 1860 by George N. Frost, an early settler in the Cherry Creek area, dominates the landscape on West Road in this rural town in Chautauqua County. Known as the Cherry Creek Inn Bed and Breakfast and owned by Sharon Howe Sweeting, the inn offers an opportunity for a restful getaway for those who visit Chautauqua County.

